MADANI Harmony Initiative to be launched to strengthen harmony among Malaysians

KEPALA BATAS: The MADANI Harmony Initiative will be launched in June to strengthen harmony between the communities of various races and religions in the country, said Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

He said the initiative aims to enhance awareness of religious and cultural diversity in the country which not only enriches national identity, but also unites the people.

“Through the initiative, the Ministry of Unity will carry out various programmes and activities, such as talks, discourses on fostering unity in religious diversity, celebrate the International Day of Tolerance and various songs.

“Religious and cultural diversity is Malaysia’s greatest asset and Malaysia MADANI shows how this diversity not only enriches the national identity but also unites the people,“ he told reporters after opening the state-level “Dialog Harmoni” here today.

Independent speaker Ibrahim Yusoff was the moderator for the dialogue, themed “Nilai-Nilai Murni Pemangkin Perpaduan dan Keharmonian Masyarakat” (Noble Values ​​Catalyst of Unity and Harmony).

The panel members comprised Penang Mufti Datuk Seri Dr Wan Salim Wan Mohd Noor, lecturer at the School of Social Sciences, Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) Prof Datuk Dr P. Sivamurugan, lecturer at Faculty of Human Ecology, Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) Prof Dr D.Sarjit Singh and Association of Dhammaduta Malaysia (PDM) president sister Loh Pai Ling.

Aaron said the dialogue aims to strengthen the spirit of togetherness and unity among the community as well as address issues related to harmony between religious believers, increase tolerance, and strengthen understanding among them.

He said it also emphasises mutual respect among the multi-ethnic Malaysian community.

“Our main objective is to create a platform where dialogue and discussion can take place in a conducive atmosphere, strengthening brotherhood and understanding and appreciating differences as a strength that strengthens unity.

“The government is also always committed to ensuring that every citizen feels free to express their identity and beliefs. This is in line with the principles of Rukun Negara which is the pillar of our national unity,“ he said.

Aaron said a similar dialogue would be held in Kuala Lumpur and Sabah in June and September, respectively.

Meanwhile, he said a total of 187 issues of 3R (race, religion and royalty) were reported last year through the e-Sepakat system, from 153 in 2022.

He said the e-Sepakat system, introduced in 2009, aims to track, monitor and report unity issues digitally to replace manual methods.

According to him, the system also works in helping agencies monitor the level and climate of interracial relations on issues that can threaten unity and harmony in the country.

Based on the National Unity Index (IPNas), the unity level is now good and under control, he said and called on politicians to play their role to continue fostering the spirit of unity among the people. - Bernama