MADANI Rakyat prog visitors get new helmets, cheap goods

KUALA SELANGOR: Early visitors to the Central Zone MADANI Rakyat programme at Kuala Selangor Sports Complex here today, were rewarded with the opportunity to exchange free new helmets at the event.

A total of 1,000 helmets are provided daily at the Road Transport Department (RTD) stall for early birds during the three-day programme which began today.

People who want to get the free helmet need to bring their existing helmet and the driver’s license for the exchange.

Visitors met by Bernama expressed their delight besides praising the initiative inspired by the Unity Government which is considered very helpful to the people.

E. Subrayan, 80, who lives in Tanjung Karang, Selangor said he came to exchange a free helmet apart from buying essential items which were sold cheaply during the function.

“I was really waiting for this programme to reach our area to get a free helmet. Thank you government for helping the B40 group like us.

“We hope programme like this can be expanded to every district, especially in rural areas,“ he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Mohd Nadzahar Cendana, 45, also suggested that the government distribute helmets to children in such programmes in the future.

He said the process of exchanging and claiming the free helmet was very easy and quick with more than five exchange counters provided by RTD.

“The long-awaited day finally came for us to exchange new helmets... I suggest that after this the government also prepares the distribution or exchange of children’s helmets as well,“ he said.

The three-day programme until Sunday, from 9 am to 10 pm, is a continuation of the MADANI One Year with the Government programme also offers various events and services, in addition to being the best platform for the people to get information about 163 federal, state and related agency services that were introduced the Unity Government.-Bernama