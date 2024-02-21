Mais targets RM14m in fidyah collection this year

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais) targets RM14 million in fidyah collection this year, said its chairman Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusof (pix).

He said the target has been set in light of MAIS’ success in collecting RM12.5 million last year, which surpassed the initial target of RM11.5 million.

“Fidyah is a form of redemption payment given to compensate for any shortcomings in fulfilling religious obligations and it is obligatory.

“Therefore, I urge all Muslims in Selangor to immediately pay their fidyah through MAIS,“ he said in his speech at the launch of the Bulan Kesedaran Tunai Fidyah MAIS Campaign and the appreciation ceremony for strategic and media partners here today.

Meanwhile, in a statement, MAIS said that it will work with its 298 Fidyah Distribution Strategic Partners (RSAFM) to facilitate the efficient and comprehensive distribution of fidyah donations to the target groups.

RSAFM encompasses various entities such as the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS), Teraju Ekonomi Asnaf Sdn Bhd (TERAS), non-governmental Islamic organisations, government agencies, schools, mosques and surau.

MAIS has also appointed several fidyah collection agents to broaden the collection efforts across Selangor, including the Selangor Zakat Board (LZS), Bank Muamalat Malaysia Berhad, As-Salihin Trustee Berhad, and Rakyat Trustee Berhad. -Bernama