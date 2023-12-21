MAIWP 2024 Budget increases with expenditure of RM1.3b

KUALA LUMPUR: The estimated expenditure of the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) for the upcoming year increased by 11.31 per cent to RM1.605 billion, which also includes a distribution expenditure of RM1.305 billion.

Its chairman Tan Sri Dr. Mohd Daud (pix) when commenting on the MAIWP Budget 2024, said that other expenses, include management expenses estimated at RM215.11 million, while development amounts to RM85.44 million.

“The primary focus of management expenditure emphasises efficiency, competency and enhancing MAIWP’s service quality in line with the latest IR4.0 technology.

“The development expenditure encompasses physical property development activities, asset acquisitions and investments,“ he said during the MAIWP Budget 2024 media briefing held here today.

He added that the estimated income for MAIWP in 2024 was RM1.395 billion, representing a nine per cent increase compared to RM1.28 billion this year and that contribution includes approximately RM1.158 billion from the Zakat fund group and revenue from rental activities, study fees, investment and grants from the Ministry of Finance.

Mohd Daud said that MAIWP was also preparing a Deficit Budget of RM210.35 million to fully commit to empowering the welfare of asnaf and community development in the Federal Territories, exceeding the targeted income estimate for MAIWP next year.

Furthermore, he added that the MAIWP Special Incentive, totalling RM42.7 million and benefiting around 69,100 recipients, will be disbursed by no later than Dec 31, 2023, given the challenges of the rising cost of living and commodity prices.

Mohd Daud explained that this Special Incentive includes a Monthly Financial Assistance of RM1,000 per person for 30,000 recipients, while 34,300 recipients of General School Aid will receive RM300 per person. Additionally, 4,800 recipients of Higher Education General Aid will receive RM500 each, involving an expenditure of RM30 million.

He added that the basic needs assistance will also be increased from RM150 to RM300 starting next year, with payments through e-wallets credited in stages starting from Jan 16, involving an annual expenditure of RM108.7 million.

Mohd Daud noted that the MAIWP Budget 2024 received the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on Nov 9, themed 'Sustaining Rahmah MADANI'. -Bernama