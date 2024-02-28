MAIWP organises mass circumcision for 500 children

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) has contributed RM75,000 to Pertubuhan Amal Kebajikan dan Perubatan Malaysia (MediCOM) for the circumcision of 500 children aged between five and 12 this year.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the recipients of the aid were children from less affordable families.

“The cost of the circumcision at a clinic is RM150 which is high for some families. So, MAIWP helps ease the burden of parents who cannot afford it,” he said at a mass circumcision programme organised by MAIWP here today.

He said the contribution to MediCOM included RM40,000 for equipment and disposable materials of RM80 for each participant and RM35,000 as a token for 500 medical personnel.

The mass circumcision programme today, which involved 100 children, was also attended by MAIWP chairman Syed Kamarulzaman Syed Kabeer and its acting chief executive officer Datuk Mohd. Nizam Yahya.

Meanwhile, Mohd Na’im also visited three “asnaf” families at the Taman Seri Sentosa Flats and handed over some contributions to them

Among the assistance provided are monthly financial assistance (RM600), school stationery (RM800), other schooling aid (RM1,700), basic needs (RM300) and medicine (RM303 to RM3,360). -Bernama