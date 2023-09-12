Make the most of the weekend by visiting the MADANI Govt One Year Anniversary Programme

KUALA LUMPUR: Those without plans this weekend should drop by the MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme at the grounds of Bukit Jalil National Stadium and enjoy the various services and interesting activities available there.

The second day of the three-day programme will kick off with the MADANI Fun Run at 7.30 pm with around 5,000 participants decked in traditional outfits running four kilometres around the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

Today’s highlights include the screening of local film MALBATT: Misi Bakara, an adaption of the true story of the Malaysian army operation that saved United States army soldiers trapped during the civil war in Somalia in 1993 at the Main Stage at 9 am while local sports fans can look forward to meeting national sports celebrities such as R. Sharmendran (karate), Tan Cheong Min (wushu), Natasha Roslan (tenpin boling), Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli (para athletics) as well as former diver Cheong Jun Hoong during the Coffee, Sports & Aspirations with National Athletes programme at the Main Stage at 11.40 am.

Those who are keen on learning what synchronised cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) can make their way to a special performance by the Civil Defence Force at Stage Two at 11 am, while the Islamic Affairs Premier Forum: Harmony in Diversity will take place at the Main Stage at 8 pm, featuring panellists Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Naim Mokhtar, Duat Al-Falah chairman Abdul Hadi Bakri and Universiti Putra Malaysia lecturer Prof Datuk Dr Taufiq Yap Yun Hin.

Visitors can enjoy shopping for necessities at the MADANI Mega Sale, which offers up to 30 per cent discounts on products and job seekers can try their luck at the over 5,000 job opportunities at over 63 government agencies and private companies at the Career Carnival.

Also those with traffic summons can take the chance to settle their summons at discount rates of up to 50 per cent at the special area set up by the police during the programme.

The closing ceremony of the MADANI Government One Year Anniversary programme will take place tomorrow, and will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, with the government’s top leadership in attendance.–Bernama