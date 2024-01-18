PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airports in their recent Facebook post have issued a warning on scammers selling lost luggage for as low as RM16.

The organisation has reminded the public that they have one official Facebook page and to report any other fake pages to prevent the spread of misinformation.

In a recent Facebook post by a page claiming to be Kuala Lumpur International Airport, multiple luggage bags and its contents are sold for a certain price.

The page promotes their “products”, priced at a shocking RM16, with suitcases “stuffed with various things and electronics,” guaranteed with a nationwide delivery.

However, the page stated that the offer is only valid until the end of the month and customers are given 60 days to return their purchases if found unsatisfactory.

Malaysia Airports in their official website have also warned customers to be aware of anyone selling lost baggage as it a fraudulent activity, with cases regarding the issue reported previously.

“Beware of fraudulent Facebook pages or online sellers claiming to offer lost luggage items for sale on behalf of Malaysia Airports.

“Malaysia Airports does not engage in the sale of lost items or luggage under any circumstances. Scammers may create fake profiles or pages on social media platforms, luring you with enticing deals on lost belongings,” the organisation said in their official website.