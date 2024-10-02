Malaysia, Brazil agree to promote, protect developing nations’ interests - PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Brazil have agreed to closely cooperate in promoting and safeguarding the interests of developing countries, particularly in combating poverty and hunger.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said this commitment was reached after his interaction with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, through a telephone conversation yesterday.

He said they also shared a consensus and agreed to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries, especially in the areas of forest management, green energy, climate change, halal industry, science, and innovation.

“I also took the opportunity, on behalf of the Malaysian people, to express my gratitude and appreciation to President Lula for Brazil’s steadfast support for Palestine,“ he said in a Facebook post today.

Anwar said he also received an invitation from Lula to make an official visit to Brazil in November.

The Prime Minister hoped that the relationship between Malaysia and Brazil would continue to strengthen for mutual benefit. - Bernama