PETALING JAYA: Festive bus rides are at risk as driver shortage reaches critical stage.

Pan Malaysian Bus Operators Association president Datuk Mohamad Ashfar Ali had proposed that the government provide free training to anyone who want to work as bus drivers, as there are now at least 5,000 open positions.

He additionally stated that it was anticipated that the scarcity would worsen annually.

He further told The Star that the issue has been exacerbated by retirement, drivers who have chosen not to work in the transportation sector, and drivers who have been enticed to work in Singapore.

As the monthly salary of a bus driver varies based on the operator and route they work on. However, it often ranges from RM3,000 to RM6,000.

This is due to the fact that those who want to drive buses or trucks found it difficult due to the RM5,000 initial entrance fees required to get a class E license, a PSV license for buses, and a GDL license for lorries.

According to him, this also hindered prospective drivers from obtaining the licenses, which are necessary to take part in government initiatives like the B40 group’s MyLesen program.

Furthermore, according to Mohamad Ashfar, bus companies had contacted the ministries of transportation and human resources to draw attention to the problem and request their support.

“Previously, the expense of educating prospective drivers to get their driver’s license for a bus or lorry was covered by the transport companies.”

He claimed, “But after the license was obtained, many of them vanished, leaving the transport operators who had supported them in the dark.”

To alleviate the driver shortage and maintain the competitiveness of the bus service business, Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced intentions to expand the MyLesen program to support those seeking a PSV permit for buses.

However, in order to apply for the program, candidates must hold a class E license.

Nonetheless, those belonging to the B40 group are given precedence.

