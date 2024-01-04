Malaysia, Kyrgyz republic discuss bilateral relations

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and Kyrgyz Republic today discussed bilateral relations as well as exchange perspectives on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry Wisma Putra in a statement Monday said the discussion was the outcome of a meeting between Kyrgyz Republic’s Foreign Affairs Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev who is on official visit to the country and Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

“They also discussed potential upcoming high-level visits to, and from, the Kyrgyz Republic, and expressed satisfaction on the outcome of the 1st Bilateral Consultations between the two countries that were held in February this year,” the statement added.

According to Wisma Putra, this was the first meeting between the Ministers since the Foreign Minister took office in December 2023.

Minister Kulubaev is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tomorow (April 2), the statement said.

His official visit to Malaysia began today until Wednesday (April 3).

Wisma Putra said bilateral ties between Malaysia and the Kyrgyz Republic was established in 1992 and have grown exponentially, especially in trade, education, tourism and technical assistance.

In 2023, the Kyrgyz Republic was Malaysia’s 191st global trading partner, with total trade amounting to RM162.31 million (US$36.35 million) and a trade surplus of RM159.88 million (US$35.82 million) in favour of Malaysia. -Bernama