PETALING JAYA: Apple’s first ever retail store will be opening its doors to eager Malaysians on June 22 (Saturday) at The Exchange TRX.

“We are getting ready to open our first Apple Store in Malaysia.

“We can’t wait to see you. Jom,” are the words written on Apple’s official website along with The Exchange TRX’s address.

The site also states that the launch will take place at 10am.



At the moment, Apple has yet to reveal what the store looks like inside.

Apple currently has more than 520 stores in 26 countries. The first Apple Stores were originally opened in the US in May 2001 by then-CEO Steve Jobs.

