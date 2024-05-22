Man feared lost while hiking Bukit Hill Top Batu Kawan

BATU KAWAN: A man was feared lost while hiking Bukit Hill Top Batu Kawan alone on Saturday.

It is understood that the 28-year-old man went hiking alone at 5 pm but failed to return home.

A Penang Civil Defence Force (APM) spokesman said the disappearance of Muhammad Azfar Ismail, from Taman Mutiara, was reported by his brother after he failed to return home at 11.59 pm on Saturday.

“Following that, the security forces, namely the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), police and state APM, assisted by the public, activated a search and rescue (SAR) operation on Saturday but have yet to locate the man,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Various efforts were carried out, including the help of villagers to track down the missing man in the hilly area of about five kilometres. SAR operations around the hill which was often the focus of people jogging in the afternoon, especially during the weekend, ongoing.