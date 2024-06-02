Man, fiancée suspected to be involved in hit-and-run involving cop nabbed

IPOH: Police have detained a local man and his fiancée suspected to be involved in the hit-and-run of a police officer who was on a crime prevention patrol in Jalan Tanjung Rambutan-Chemor last night.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said in a statement tonight, acting on information received from the public, police detained the suspects, aged 33 and 34 in less than 24 hours after the incident.

“Police also seized a car the suspects used on the day of the incident,” he said, adding that the man’s urine test came back positive for THC drugs.

“He has 17 previous records related to criminal and narcotics offences. The woman also has two criminal offences records,” he said.

Police will obtain a remand order for the suspects tomorrow, he said, adding that the investigation will be completed and referred to the Deputy Prosecutor as soon as possible.

In the 7.30 pm incident, a 34-year-old police officer was knocked down by a blue Proton Iriz twice, which resulted in him sustaining fractures to his rib and shoulders.

The case is classified under Section 307 of the Penal Code, which provides a jail term of up to 20 years if convicted.–Bernama