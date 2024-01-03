Man held over SB officer fatally shot probe

SUNGAI PETANI: A 65-year-old man was remanded for six days to assist in the investigation into the shooting of a Special Branch police officer in the Ulu Muda Forest Reserve, near Sik, yesterday.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Noor Fazlina Musa at the Sungai Petani Magistrate’s Court, today.

Yesterday the media reported that a junior police officer of the Special Branch of the Kedah contingent police headquarters (IPK) died, after being shot during an operation to investigate encroachment and poaching in the area of Compartment 124 in the forest reserve.

Yesterday, Sik district police chief, DSP Abdull Razak Osman, reportedly said that the 39-year-old victim entered the Ulu Muda Forest Reserve at noon on Feb 27, with a team from the Sik district police headquarters and the Kedah IPK Special Branch personnel, the Central Kedah district forest office personnel and members of the public.

“They all stayed overnight at Compartment 103 to investigate trespassing and illegal hunting. At about 3 pm on Feb 28, the victim, along with two civilians, reportedly moved to Compartment 124 within the forest reserve area, using a public vehicle to conduct observation and investigation,” he said.

He added that the victim and the two civilians were believed to have lost their way in the darkness. At 2 am, a gunshot was heard and the victim was brought back to Compartment 103 at 5 am, before being taken to Sik Hospital. However, he was confirmed dead at the hospital.

The case is being investigated under Section 304 of the Penal Code. -Bernama