Man killed, five injured in two-car collision in Tampin

SEREMBAN: An elderly man was killed and five other people were injured in a two-car collision at Km1 of Jalan Sungai Dua near Kg Sungai Dua Mosque, Tampin near here yesterday.

Tampin police chief Supt Amiruddien Sariman said the 65-year-old man died on the spot in the 11 pm crash.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the crash occurred when a Honda City car from Tangkak to Rompin driven by a man with three passengers including the victim, entered the opposite lane, causing it to collide with a Lexus car driven by a man who was with two passengers,“ he said in a statement today.

One person escaped unhurt and two of the injured victims were still being treated at Tuanku Ampuan Najihah Hospital (HTAN) Kuala Pilah.

The body was taken to the Tampin Hospital, he added. - Bernama