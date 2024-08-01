Mapim questions opposition’s agenda to topple govt by sparking polemics

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations (Mapim) has questioned the direction of the opposition’s political agenda that continues to spark polemics to topple the government instead of working together to focus on the country’s recovery and stability.

Its president Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid (pix) said the people are tired of the tumultuous political situation, adding that the actions of the opposition seem to have rendered the choices that the people made during elections meaningless.

“Amidst economic and development as well as governance issues that need to be addressed by the Prime Minister and the Unity Government created with the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, the opposition’s focus continues to be on conspiracies to bring the government down.

“We called on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Prime Minister to stress to all politicians that they should focus on the recovery of the nation so that it can rise again as a competitive and capable country in handling the economy and the needs of the people,” he said in a statement, here.

Mohd Azmi also urged all quarters to respect people’s choices in gaining stability, adding that he hoped the frequent changing of prime ministers within less than five years would not happen again as it would impact the country’s economy.

“I urge the people not to compromise with politicians and political parties that jeopardise the national interests to seize power for personal gain,” he added. -Bernama