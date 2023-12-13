Married couple among three charged with accepting deposits without licence

SUNGAI PETANI: A married couple and another person pleaded not guilty in separate Sessions Courts here today to four charges of accepting deposits without a license amounting to almost RM50,000 about three years ago.

The accused are company director Suchart Ee @ Quah, 57, his wife Kamontip Chu @ Chim, 49, who is a financial clerk at the company and a former director of the company, Mohamad Nahur Azad Ibrahim, 41.

In the court before Judge Azman Abu Hassan, the three of them were jointly charged with accepting deposits amounting to RM17,000 without a valid license from one Teng Li Fong, 38, at Perdana Height, here between 11.47 am and 11.52 am on Nov 10, 2020.

In another court, before Judge Roslan Hamid, the three of them were jointly charged with three counts of accepting deposits without a valid licence, involvingbRM11,385, RM6,000 and RM15,000, respectively, also from Teng, at the same place between March 9, 2020, and Sept 30, 2020.

All the charges were framed under Section 137(1) of the Financial Services Act 2013 and can be punished according to Section 137 (2) of the same law which provides a maximum imprisonment of 10 years or a fine of not more than RM50 million or both, if found guilty.

Judge Azman allowed them bail of RM10,000 in one surety each, while Judge Roslan set bail at RM20,000 with one surety each for all charges.

Both courts set Jan 16 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutors Nur Hamizah Mat Shah and Zulfadzly Hassan, while the three accused were represented by lawyer Ummi Kalthum Zakaria. - Bernama