MB: Keep PD clean, tighten law enforcement

SEREMBAN: Port Dickson, one of the country’s prime tourism destinations, needs to change, especially in terms of cleanliness and law enforcement, said Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix).

He also stressed that the Port Dickson Municipal Council (MPPD), departments, agencies and concession companies involved in the district needed to be more responsible in resolving complaints received from tourists, especially domestic visitors.

“We take note of issues brought up by tourists, I have sent a message to the MPPD for them to facilitate the arrival of tourists to Port Dickson to be problem-free. Problems crop up when many tents are set up that they become an obstruction for other tourists relaxing by the beach.

“Some use wakaf land as camping areas, this should not happen. Obey the stipulated rules, I have instructed that enforcement be tightened. We don’t want them to flout the rules,” he said after chairing the state executive council meeting here today.

He said that agencies and concession companies involved must be responsible for ensuring issues like tilting electrical poles as well as road and environmental problems which affect the beauty of the district are tackled immediately.

“I want it to be clean... Port Dickson needs to change. I will ensure action is taken. I have said this many times,” said Aminuddin, who is also the Port Dickson Member of Parliament.

He also hoped that the departments and agencies involved in other districts, including Seremban, take note of this and be more committed to ensuring that the management of towns and districts in the state is more organised. -Bernama