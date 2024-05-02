MB: Kelantan will implement water tariff adjustment

PASIR MAS: The Kelantan government continues to implement the water tariff adjustment in the state, which brings benefits to the people, in addition to being implemented throughout the country.

Kelantan Menteri Besar, Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud, said that the move was in line with the announcement by the National Water Services Commission (SPAN), and it had been agreed upon.

“This increase (in tariff) is implemented nationwide and not only in Kelantan. That’s all my answer to that question,“ he told reporters, after attending the Solat Hajat (prayer of need) with more than 500 residents at the Tendong Bridge, here today.

Earlier, Mohd Nassuruddin, along with more than 500 residents, performed Solat Hajat, led by the Kesatuan Pondok Kelantan advisor, Wazir Che Awang, on the Tendong Bridge, which is said to be a frequent place for suicide incidents. -Bernama