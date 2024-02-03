MBPP seizes 25 e-scooters from unlicensed operator

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang City Council (MBPP) seized a total of 25 e-scooters from a business premises operated by a Bangladeshi man in a raid here yesterday.

In a statement on its Facebook page today, MBPP informed that the Licensing Department and the Intelligence and Operations Team of its Enforcement Department inspected the premises for conducting e-scooter rentals without a valid license.

“A total of 25 e-scooters were seized. They were utilised for business purposes by the premises which was operating without a proper MBPP license,“ the statement read.

MBPP will continue to monitor and act against businesses operating without valid licenses, particularly those dealing with micro-mobility vehicles, to ensure road safety for the public.

Previously, MBPP advised the public and visitors to the state to refrain from renting and riding electric scooters or e-scooters, as their usage is prohibited.

The use of e-scooters on public roads is the individual's responsibility and constitutes an offence under Section 54 of the Road Transport Act 1987. -Bernama