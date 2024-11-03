Media plays significant role in promoting Malaysian tourism, culture

PETALING JAYA: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) will continue to work with the media in promoting the country’s tourism and culture to the international scene.

Its Deputy Minister Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan (pix) said the media’s role was crucial in promoting all activities carried out by agencies under MOTAC, in line with Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

“Without the support of the media, it is not possible that every action or implementation of something done by the ministry can be conveyed to the community,” he said.

More than 500 media practitioners were feted at the event, which was also attended by Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

At the event, Tiong and Khairul Firdaus also presented plaques of appreciation from MOTAC to the media agencies, including the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), represented by its News Service Executive Editor, Mohd Haikal Mohd Isa. -Bernama