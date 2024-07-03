Melaka allocates RM20.7 million for PwDs last year

MELAKA: The Melaka government spent RM20,706,705.94 to help Persons With Disabilities (PwDs), the State Assembly was told today.

State Women, Family and Community Development Committee chairman Datuk Kalsom Nordin said of that amount, RM3,300,953.15 was disbursed as financial assistance to the Rehabilitation and Community Organisations (PPDK) and RM7,765,550 was in allowance for Students with Special Educational Needs (MBPK).

“A total of RM499,692.71 was spent for the maintenance of disabled-friendly facilities in 10 schools, RM3,809,510.08 for upgrading of Standard Curriculum Skills Workshops of the Special Education Secondary Schools (KSSMPK), Integrated Special Education programme (PPKI) under the 12th Malaysia Plan involving 11 schools, as well as RM5,331,000 for construction of replacement building for Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Ujong Pasir which involved PPKI,” she said.

She said this in response to a question by Datuk Mohd Noor Helmy Abdul Halem (BN-Duyong) who wanted to know the amount spent on special children in Melaka.

Kalsom said that as of last Feb 15, a total of 32,871 PwDs, including 6,262 special children aged 18 and below were registered in Melaka and they included those with vision, hearing, speech, physical, learning and mental impairments.

She said the state government formulated various initiatives and plans to help the PwDs, especially to empower special children through the Community Rehabilitation Programme (PPDK), the Economic Empowerment Programme and the ‘Job Coach’ Service Program.

“In addition, 148 PPKI programmes were implemented at 108 primary schools and 40 secondary schools for the children with special needs, empowering education based on MBPK Vocational Skills at PPKI as well as upgrading infrastructure and physical facilities for PwDs.

“An assistance scheme for PwDs has also been introduced which includes Care Assistance for Bedridden PwDs amounting to RM500 a month, Aid for Prosthetics and Supportive Devices, MBPK Allowance of RM150 per month and assistance forPwDs who cannot work (BTB) of RM300 per month,“ she said.

Meanwhile, met by reporters later, Kalsom said a special school for autistic children will be set up in the state to accommodate the needs of parents from B40 families who could not afford to send their children to private childcare centres.

“It will involve a huge allocation, but it is necessary to provide infrastructure and to educate these children,” she said, adding that only a minimal fee will be charged for parents to send their children to the centre.

She said she would hold talks with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to get their assistance to realise the project.-Bernama