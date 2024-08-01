Melaka: White Bengal tiger adequately fed, following Perhilitan dietary recommendations

MELAKA: The white Bengal tiger at Melaka Zoo is given sufficient food, following the dietary regimen recommended by the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan).

The Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council (MPHTJ) president Datin Sapiah Haron, said the tiger, fondly known as Elsa, has been suffering from spinal cord and jaw disorders since birth.

“We got Elsa in 2019 when she weighed about 50kg and the weight has now gone up to 70kg. Caring for Elsa is like caring for a baby because she has been suffering from health issues such as spinal, back and jaw problems since birth.

“Elsa has difficulty eating...feeding becomes challenging. It’s like taking care of a baby, she wants to be spoon-fed,” she told reporters here today.

Elaborating, she said the veterinarian assigned to Elsa devised a new diet and routine to allow her to live independently.

She said that Elsa has to eat unaided and is only spoon-fed by her caretaker when necessary, adding that she has also been released into an outdoor enclosure to aid her recovery.

Sapiah said Elsa is fed five kilogrammes of chicken daily, but she only consumes three to four kg of the food served.

“When this happens, her caretaker will feed her. The ideal weight for Elsa, which is now seven years old, is 100kg.

Sapiah also denied claims made via a video that went viral on social media that the zoo had neglected the tiger’s health and dietary requirement. -Bernama