Melaka Zoo targets 5,000 visitors in ‘Melaka Nightlife’ programme

MELAKA: The Melaka Zoo is targeting to welcome around 5,000 visitors in conjunction with the Melaka Nightlife programme starting tomorrow night, said Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council (MPHTJ) president Datin Sapiah Haron.

She said that during the programme, visitors can purchase tickets for as low as RM10 per person via walk-in from 8 pm, with entry allowed at 10 pm. The zoo will be closing at 1 am.

“Alhamdulillah, so far all preparations have gone smoothly and are 90 per cent complete. We hope everything goes well and visitors adhere to the set safety aspects,” she told reporters after conducting an inspection at the Melaka Zoo late last night.

She said that 16 units of trams, buggies and e-buses will be provided free of charge to visitors, who are encouraged to take these vehicles to tour the zoo.

All these vehicles, which can carry around 250 passengers at one time, will stop at several animal enclosures including elephants, giraffes, zebras and leopards, with the journey expected to take about 30 minutes.

Sapiah said visitors are also advised to wear closed shoes to protect themselves from poisonous animals that may appear late at night and in the dark.

She added that clinic facilities and medical officers will also be available for emergencies, while 75 zoo staff and MPHTJ enforcement officers will be on duty throughout the programme.

Animal shows will be held in two sessions at 10.30 pm and 11.30 pm, with an additional charge of RM10 per person for visitors who wish to watch the performances.

The Melaka Nightlife programme, which will be held on the first Saturday of each month starting June 1 from 11 pm to 2 am, offers admission tickets for as low as RM10 to several tourist destinations in the state throughout this year.

These tourist destinations include the Melaka Zoo, Taming Sari Tower, Melaka River Cruise, Panggung Bangsawan and the Prison Museum.