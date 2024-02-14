Mentally unstable man refuses to come down from roof since Monday

SANDAKAN: A rescue team comprising members of the Sandakan Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) and Royal Malaysia Police have still not given up on persuading a man, believed to be mentally unstable, to get down from the roof of a four-storey apartment block since Monday (Feb 12) night.

Residents of the apartment are anxious after pleas for the 39-year-old man, known as Jinjing, to come down safely have been ignored.

The incident is believed to have taken place at about 8.45 pm on Monday, however, the Sandakan BBP received an emergency call at 10.58 pm on the same day.

“The victim has been on the roof, and efforts by the police and man’s family to coax him to come down are ongoing. Information will be updated from time to time.” said a Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) statement here today.

It is understood that more than 30 firemen as well as 12 police officers and members are at the scene to assistant in the rescue operation.

A Bernama survey found the victim did not appear to be doing anything that would cause additional harm, but he was (heard) reciting and seen performing his prayers on the roof. - Bernama