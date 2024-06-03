Meta working on restoring access to its social media platforms

KUALA LUMPUR: Parent company Meta is currently working on restoring its Facebook and Instagram services to its users at the moment.

Meta’s Communication Director, Andy Stone said the company is aware of the trouble faced by users in accessing its services.

“We’re aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now,” he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Users throughout the world are experiencing a breakdown in connection to social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram, including Threads, tonight.

According to Amanz.my, a local media related to technology, the technical problem has affected a large number of Facebook and Instagram users globally while some have shifted quickly to alternative social media platforms like X.-Bernama