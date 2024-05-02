MKI to discuss cultivated meat status with Int’l Islamic Fiqh Academy

KUALA LUMPUR: The Muzakarrah Committee of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs Malaysia (MKI) will issue a fatwa on the status of cultivated meat after a discussion with the International Islamic Fiqh Academy (IIFA) to be held this month.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar (pix) said it was to ensure that the matter was thoroughly discussed and refined before issuing the fatwa.

“MKI has discussed all matters related to cultured meat. Insya Allah, this matter will be thoroughly reviewed, including the discussion with IIFA in Jeddah I mentioned before. The discussion on cultured meat will be included in the meeting.

“...of course, MKI’s decision will involve all muftis across the country...the decision will only be announced after obtaining the consent from the Conference of Rulers,“ he told reporters after the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) 2023 New Year message to the staff and the launch of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) here today.

Meanwhile, the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia’s (Jakim) deputy director-general (Policy), Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee, said that Jakim has yet to detect the entry of cultivated meat into the country so far

“We inquired about the issue that has gone viral (the presence of cultured meat in Singapore)...but the product does not exist...the factory is just being established. The videos were probably fabricated and went viral,“ he said.

He said JAKIM also conducted an initial study last year, which was presented to MKI.

“Insya Allah, this month, a conference will be held by IFFA with global Muslim scholars to gather opinions...so that the outcome is based on the views of international scholars.

“In terms of expertise, in addition to the existing scholars across Malaysia, we also have a lab (Malaysia Halal Analysis Centre) in Bandar Enstek. If there are any questionable products, we will send them to this lab, which is certified (by the Department of Standards Malaysia) and is capable of detecting fats and alcohols,“ he added. -Bernama