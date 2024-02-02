MOE: Almost all schools in Melaka have distributed BAP

MELAKA: To date, 315 out of 317 schools in Melaka have successfully disbursed the Early Schooling Aid (BAP) received through the Ministry of Education's (MOE) allocation.

The ministry’s (Education Operations Sector) deputy director-general Azman Adnan (pix) said the outstanding distribution is anticipated to conclude by Feb 8.

“A sum of RM20,674,800 has been earmarked for the BAP initiative, allocated to the Melaka state government for distribution among 317 schools across the state.

“This funding will benefit 137,832 primary and secondary school students from Year 1 to Form 5, or their equivalent,“ he told a press conference following the launch of the Primary Schooling Assistance Government Contributions for 2024 Academic Session here today.

The event was inaugurated earlier by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh in the presence of State Education director Mohd Ghazali Ahmad.

Azman said that each student will receive RM150, and as of now, there have been no reported deduction issues in Melaka.

Meanwhile, Ab Rauf said for the 2024 academic session, the State Education Trust Fund (TAPEM) has allocated RM412,000 for primary schooling assistance, benefiting 52,060 pupils across 241 schools in the state. -Bernama