Mohamed Khaled attends ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Retreat in Laos

KUALA LUMPUR: Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin attended the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) Retreat in Luang Prabang, Laos, yesterday.

The Ministry of Defence in a statement today informed that the meeting was attended by 10 ASEAN member countries and chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister of Laos, General Chansamone Chanyalath, who is also the country’s Minister of Defence.

“Various matters were discussed during the meeting including regional peace, security, and stability, with ASEAN’s core principles and values of centrality and unity being prioritised,“ read the statement.

During the session, Mohamed Khaled also discussed the progress of the ADMM taking into account the achievements of implementing the 2025 ASEAN Political-Security Community Action Plan.

The statement said that Mohamed Khaled emphasised the importance of ADMM and ADMM-Plus as primary platforms for promoting defence and security dialogue and practical cooperation to enhance regional peace, security and stability.

“The Malaysian Minister of Defence also shared his views on the dynamic regional security challenges and emphasised the importance for ASEAN member countries to continue to be prepared and responsive to the ever-changing security challenges,“ it said.

During the session, Mohamed Khaled also held bilateral meetings with Chansamone and Thailand’s Defence Minister, Sutin Klungsang, to further strengthen defense cooperation, particularly in enhancing security along the borders.

Mohamed Khaled also proposed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Malaysia and Thailand to bolster relations and cooperation, especially in the field of defence and military.

“Through this MoU, various collaborative efforts will be explored, including in the fields of science and technology, training and expertise sharing, and the development of local defence industry,“ the statement added.

According to the statement, all ASEAN Defence Ministers had confirmed their commitment to realising the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, including ensuring increased contributions from the defence sector for regional peace, stability, and security.-Bernama