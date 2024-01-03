MOHE focuses on institution development in shaping academic excellence

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) will focus on the development of higher education institutions as vehicles for change and cultural development, in shaping the academic excellence and character of students.

Its deputy secretary-general (Policy), Datuk Megat Sany Megat Ahmad, said that students' marketability, knowledge transfer and sharing programmes, and readiness to face the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0) were also prioritised.

“Therefore, it is important for structured learning experiences to be provided to industry trainees, in line with their educational or career goals.

“Exposure to real-world work from practical experience and new skills is a preparation for entering the working world,” he said.

He said this in his speech at the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Public Sector Home Financing Board (LPPSA), Universiti Malaya (UM) and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), on the opportunity to undergo industrial training programmes for students.

He added that the collaboration between LPPSA, UM and UTM is an important step to support and strengthen the relationship between institutions of higher learning and industry.

“It is not only intended to strengthen the relationship between academic institutions and industry, but also practical exposure before entering the working world, especially in the placement of students to undergo industrial training,” he said.

Meanwhile, LPPSA chief executive officer, Mohd Farid Nawawi, said that the collaboration was a proactive step in providing industrial training opportunities for students from UTM and UM.

“We are confident that this exposure will provide students with the skills, knowledge, and experience needed to succeed in the world of work after graduation,” he said.

He said that 10 students will undergo industrial training at LPPSA for the first intake. -Bernama