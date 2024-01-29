Monster batik python caught ... two goats later

PERMAISURI: A huge batik python measuring six metres long feasted on one of two goats belonging to the residents of Kampung Hulu Seladang here yesterday before it was caught by the Civil Defence Force (APM) for relocation.

Setiu Civil Defence Force Officer Captain Mohd Nizu Husien said he received a call from an anxious farmer at about 8 am today, unnerved by the sight of the 19-foot reticulated python, which weighed 100 kilogrammes in his goat pen and had swallowed one of two goats.

Right after the report, four APM members scrambled to the scene to carry out the delicate operation of capturing the python without harm.

“The APM fortunately took only about 10 minutes to catch the python which was bloated after devouring a baby goat while the carcass of an adult female goat was lying nearby,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Mohd Nizu said it took six people, including the help of two villagers, to lift and load the python into the APM vehicle.

“The python was brought to Setiu’s APM office before being shipped to Besut where the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) will take over,“ he said.

In the meantime, he did not rule out the possibility that the snake was starving due to flooding that hit the district for several days last weekend.

He reminded the public to be aware of the presence of wild and dangerous animals during this rainy season because flooding of the natural habitat forces the creatures to seek shelter on higher ground, especially farm homes with livestock pens. -Bernama