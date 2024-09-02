Monthly KPI to keep Melaka PBT councillors on their toes - CM

MELAKA: Members of local authority councils (PBTs) in Melaka will be evaluated through a Monthly Performance Evaluation Report (LPNB) to ensure that those appointed execute their duties accordingly.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the report was to strengthen the services of councillors who were the link between the people and the government in solving all the problems under the jurisdiction of the PBT.

“The evaluation of these council members has been done from 2024 to 2025 to measure performance through the set indicators and they can also be dropped if they do not achieve the key performance indicators (KPI).

“This evaluation is also based on daily activities such as attendance at meetings, organising cleanliness programmes and gotong-royong activities in their respective PBT areas,” he said at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) in Ayer Keroh today.

Earlier, he officiated the oath-taking ceremony for the appointment of the Mayor, President, PBT (Town/Municipal) Councillors and (District) Councillors, which was also attended by State Secretary Datuk Zaidi Johari and State Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change and Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Rais Yasin.

Commenting further, Ab Rauf said councillors who had a KPI of less than 50 per cent for three consecutive months or as many as three times within six months of service may be subject to their monthly allowances being withheld and may be recommended for termination of service.

He said upholding the trust and responsibility as a council member was very important because they were also ‘lower tier ambassadors’ between local authorities represented by members of the community in their respective areas.

“Council members also need to be sensitive and proactive in implementing the policies that have been decided and always go down to the field to look at the real situation to better understand the needs of residents in their respective areas,” he said.

He said at the ceremony, a total of 13 councillors were reappointed and 66 new councillors were picked to represent their respective areas.

At the event, Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB) Mayor Datuk Shadan Othman led the oath of office, followed by Alor Gajah Municipal Council (MPAG) president Saifuddin Abdul Karim and Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council (MPHTJ) president Datin Sapiah Haron.

Meanwhile, Ab Rauf said he was still waiting for approval from the Public Service Department (JPA) for the appointment of the Jasin Municipal Council (MPJ) president. - Bernama