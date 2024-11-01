Mother of accident victim awarded survivors’ pension, funeral benefit

MELAKA: The mother of Haiqal Iman Mohd Shahruddin Abdul Qayyum, who lost his life in a motorcycle accident after crashing into a ditch of a sewerage upgrade project in Bukit Katil on Jan 4, was awarded the Social Security Organisation’s (Perkeso) survivors’ pension and funeral management benefits.

Lenny Mariana Imbron, 40, received the monthly pension of RM332.50 and funeral benefit of RM2,000 at a ceremony held here today.

The presentation was made by State Health, Human Resources, and Unity Committee chairman Ngwe Hee Sem.

Ngwe, in a statement said the aid is expected to ease the burden of Lenny Mariana who lost a source of income after the death of her son.

“The victim was the only child and had been supporting his mother by working at a convenience store in Bukit Beruang. Unfortunately, his father passed away on Nov 26 last year,“ he said.

Earlier media reports indicated that the young man lost his life, while two others were injured when their motorcycles crashed into a 3.2 metre-deep pit at the location of a sewer upgrade project on Jan 4.

In the 6.30 am incident Haiqal Iman, 20, died at the scene, while Chong Min Yang, 57 and Mohd Zaim Bahrin, 31, sustained injuries. -Bernama