Muslim-friendly tourism among Pahang’s focus in 2024

BENTONG: Muslim-friendly tourism which is increasingly gaining attention in the industry is a focus of the Pahang government this year, said State Unity, Tourism and Culture Committee chairman Leong Yu Man (pix).

She said Muslim-friendly tourism is a growing market globally with an estimated current market value of around USD 194 billion and this is expected to grow to reach USD 300 billion by 2026.

“Pahang has significant potential to excel in Muslim-friendly tourism and the commitment is demonstrated through the provision of facilities and services tailored to the needs of this specific segment. This is complemented by the uniqueness of our culture, heritage, history, architectural art and the beauty of natural landscapes.

“Pahang boasts over 5,000 halal restaurants and eateries providing a diverse range of local dishes and the state government maintains consistent collaboration with halal certification bodies to guarantee adherence to halal standards, thereby instilling confidence in Muslim tourists,” Leong said after the ‘Imam Fam Trip: Discover Muslim-Friendly Malaysia, a familiarisation tour for 36 imams from 14 regions in China at The Bentong Farm, here today.

Leong said that China is a key focus for the state government’s efforts in promoting Muslim-friendly tourism and this emphasis is attributed to China’s consistent ranking among the top countries in terms of tourist arrivals to Malaysia, coupled with its substantial Muslim population.

Initiatives to promote Muslim-friendly tourism in the country have been actively underway since the previous year through Pahang Tourism which included a work visit to Guilin, China in October 2023, where the Halal Culture Tour to Pahang was officially introduced, featuring specially curated tourism packages for Ramadan. In addition, a group of imams from China is scheduled to visit Pahang for the familiarisation tour starting tomorrow.

The imam group is expected to promote Pahang within their communities, aiming to attract numerous Muslim followers to the state during the month of Ramadan in March.

“Among the unique offerings is a communal breaking of fast at Padang Majlis Bandaraya Kuantan 4. which will allow them to savour the delight of exploring the nearby Ramadan bazaar before the Tarawih prayer at Masjid Negeri Sultan Ahmad Shah 1.

“As for culinary delights, Pahang is renowned among Chinese tourists for Musang King, with the finest quality of this durian variety originating from this state,“ Leong said. -Bernama