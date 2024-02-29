National Unity Ministry mulls hosting Unity Calligraphy Festival to highlight Malaysian people’s uniqueness

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of National Unity (KPN) will consider organising a Unity Calligraphy Festival involving Jawi, Chinese and Tamil scripts to highlight the diversity of the Malaysian people.

Its minister Aaron Ago Dagang (pix) said the festival also aims to showcase the cultural diversity of the country.

“Calligraphy is part of the identity and cultural diversity in Malaysia. The uniqueness and diversity can be seen from the different elements present in calligraphy art across ethnic groups, which can symbolise the heritage and culture of the country,“ he said on the X website today.

He cited the Huichun Calligraphy, originating from Mandarin, which has become a cultural heritage, and it can symbolise diversity if enriched with various elements of Malaysian culture.

“Hence, the community is urged to continue this effort to preserve the calligraphy tradition while encouraging the younger generation to develop an interest in writing arts that depict the diversity of ethnicities and cultures in Malaysia,“ he said.

On Jan 20, Aaron proposed celebrating National Unity Calligraphy Day on Aug 14, coinciding with World Calligraphy Day. -Bernama