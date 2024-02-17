New Batik Air’s Batam-Kuala Lumpur route to boost Malaysia-Indonesia tourism

KUALA LUMPUR: Batik Air’s new route from Batam to Kuala Lumpur which made its inaugural direct flight to Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1, here today, is set to boost tourism traffic and improve the country’s overall economic prosperity.

Tourism Malaysia Director General Datuk Dr Ammar Abd Ghapar said Indonesia holds a special place as a key tourism market for Malaysia based on the shared cultural ties and connectivity among both countries.

“We are confident that this connection will further bolster tourist arrivals as we are gearing up for Visit Malaysia 2026 and to contribute to the economic prosperity of both nations,“ he said in a statement issued by Tourism Malaysia, today.

Operating three times weekly with Boeing 737 aircraft, this new route underscores Batik Air’s commitment to expand its network growth in Southeast Asia while catering to the increased demand for intra-regional travel.

Tourism Malaysia said, earlier today, passengers arriving from the maiden flight were greeted by Ammar alongside representatives from Batik Air and Malaysia Airport Holdings Berhad.

Meanwhile, Batik Air Chief Executive Officer Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy said the introduction of direct flights from Batam to Kuala Lumpur is a strategic move to expand the airline’s presence in key markets.

“This new route will enable passengers from Batam to connect to Batik Air’s ever-growing flight network to 53 destinations across 22 countries through Kuala Lumpur International Airport,“ he said.

According to Tourism Malaysia, Indonesia ranks second in the top ten tourist-generating markets in ASEAN, contributing 2.8 million arrivals to Malaysia between January and November 2023.

The new route is expected to further stimulate tourism between the two nations, aligning with Malaysia’s target of welcoming 27.3 million tourists in 2024 and generating a revenue of RM102.7 billion, it said.

Tourism Malaysia said, with the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 initiative aiming for 35.6 million foreign tourist arrivals that projects a revenue of RM147.1 billion, the launch of the new route signals a positive step forward in strengthening Malaysia-Indonesia travel ties.-Bernama