New Bumiputera growth areas need to be identified for the benefit of all - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: New Bumiputera growth areas need to be identified so that the benefits can be enjoyed by everyone and not just certain groups, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Hence, he said the Madani Government is determined to strengthen the Bumiputera agenda and wants the Bumiputera Economic Congress 2024 (KEB 2024) to be a driving force for a new perspective and approach on the Bumiputera agenda framework.

“We should avoid the narrow point of view that this agenda is only for the benefit of the Bumiputera, therefore the new Bumiputera growth areas need to be identified as well as having a systematic collection of data,” he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), following the first Bumiputera Economic Council (MEB) meeting for 2024 today.

The Prime Minister, who chaired the MEB meeting, said the councillors had examined the papers proposing the direction of the Bumiputera agenda which also took into account the inputs obtained from the engagement session that had been held.

“In fact, the discussion also touched on the preparations for KEB 2024 scheduled for Feb 29 to March 2, but I emphasised that this congress needs to be a catalyst for a new perspective and approach on the framework of the Bumiputera agenda,” said Anwar.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Prime Ministers, relevant Ministers and representatives from government-linked investment companies (GLICs).

Anwar also completed the KEB 2024 Pre-Launch.

In a separate message, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the MEB meeting also discussed the socio-economic development agendas of Bumiputera and the strengthening of the halal industry.

He said KEB 2024 would propose a new direction in empowering the Bumiputera in a more fair, equitable and inclusive manner.

“KEB 2024 empowers the Bumiputera agenda to be more ‘positive, progressive and innovative’.

“May the Bumiputera economic agenda continue to be strengthened and provide lasting benefits to the bumiputera community and the country,“ said Tengku Zafrul. - Bernama