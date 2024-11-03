New lease of life for heart ailment boys

GEORGE TOWN: A fundraising effort was completed in less than three days to support two children from Johor who urgently need heart surgery.

The campaign by One Hope Charity and Welfare (OHCW) began on Feb 16 and managed to raise RM190,000 to cover the medical expenses of Lim Jia Liang and Akid Muqri Shazwan.

OHCW also pledged RM10,000 from its emergency medical fund to the cause.

“Lim underwent surgery on March 4 and is currently in ICU for recovery. Akid is still waiting for a suitable date,” said OHCW chairman Datuk Chua Sui Hau.

“Akid required RM110,000 and Lim needed RM80,000 for their operations. Their families entrusted the fundraising to OHCW and upon thorough assessment, we recognised the urgency of their cases and decided to extend our assistance.”

The donation drive swiftly raised the required sum in an impressive two days and 23 hours, reflecting the generous support and compassion of the community.

Lim, seven, has been grappling with heart issues since birth. Diagnosed with double outlet right ventricle and ventricular septal defect, his condition required immediate attention.

At just two months old, he spent several days in the neonatal intensive care unit and had limb discolouration and a bacterial infection that caused his heart to momentarily stop beating.

Despite undergoing successful surgery at four months old, his road to recovery has been hindered by recurrent illness, persistent breathlessness and cyanosis, a condition in which his lips and fingertips turn blue due to a lack of oxygen in his blood.

Lim’s health has remained stable because of the vigilant care of his parents and regular medical attention. Now weighing over 10kg, his doctors have deemed him fit for another critical surgery to remove the pulmonary artery banding and close the remaining heart defect.

Nine-year-old Akid’s story has been equally as challenging. He was born prematurely with a host of organ development issues and a complex heart condition. His stomach was positioned in his middle abdomen and his pelvic bones were incomplete, causing his intestines to slide down whenever he cried or became too excited.

Akid also has problems with his hearing and vision, and he was admitted to the hospital for one month shortly after birth and readmitted soon after due to a bacterial infection.

His journey has been marked by hospital stays, surgeries and procedures at seven months old and two years old to treat his heart condition.

Further surgery at age five was repeatedly postponed due to the intricate proximity of his stomach and diaphragm to his heart, prolonging his ordeal.

Akid’s health difficulties have continued and led to more surgeries and ongoing medical challenges. Now, he struggles with slow cognitive development and learning issues.

“He would become breathless after walking short distances and his lips and fingertips would turn blue,” said his mother Noor Fadzlin, 36.

With the necessary funds secured, a successful outcome for both the children is now within reach.

More information on OHCW activities are available at www.onehopecharity.org or via 04-539 9212, 016-4192 192, 019-2322 192 or 018-911 4192.