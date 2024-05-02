Nga: 2,000 illegal dumpsites closed with clean-up costing RM1.6m in 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 2,093 illegal dumpsites have been closed involving an estimated clean-up cost of RM1.6 million in 2023, said Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming (pix).

He said the operation of cleaning and closing illegal dumpsites carried out in seven states through the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007 [Act 672], involved cleaning up a total of 6,410 tonnes of waste.

“Within one year of the MADANI Government, we have cleaned more than 2,000 dumpsites. Imagine how serious this matter is stemming from lack of civic consciousness, irresponsibility, and even waste cartels or syndicates.

“So, we have to carry out law enforcement on a large scale. For your information, as of today SWCorp (Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation) has carried out 1,082 operations to clean up 2,093 landfill sites,” he said during the operation to clean up and close illegal waste disposal sites in Jalan Davis here today.

In addition, he said as many as 15 cases of illegal waste prosecution had been convicted in court with a total fine of RM168,000

“If this reckless situation continues, KPKT will consider a proposal to amend the law so that the fine rate will be doubled and we may consider prison terms for repeat offenders,” he said.

Regarding the operation at Jalan Davis today, Nga said the cleaning and closing operation at the 18,000 square foot site involved 44 personnel from SWCorp, Alam Flora Sdn Bhd and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

He said 700 to 1,000 tonnes of industrial waste and construction waste was cleared in the operation at the site which was supposed to be used for construction of a Chinese-Muslim Convert mosque.

“KPKT (Housing and Local Government Ministry) through SWCorp has identified hotspots and will continue raiding. At these sites, we will set up closed-circuit cameras (CCTV) to identify the culprits responsible for dumping up to 1,000 tons of garbage and waste,“ he said.

He said the large-scale cleaning work will also continue in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration.

Nga also called on the public to report complaints to SWCorp at 1800-88-7472 particularly involving creating illegal dumping sites.

Also present were SWCorp chairman Hee Loy Sian, KPKT secretary-general Datuk Wira M Noor Azman Taib and director-general of the National Solid Waste Management Department Dr Mohd Azhar Abd Hamid. -Bernama