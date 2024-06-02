Nik Nazmi – 92 new development projects in Kelantan this year

KOTA BHARU: The federal government has approved a development allocation totalling RM2.81 billion for Kelantan under the Fourth Rolling Plan for 2024 of the 12th Malaysia Plan, said Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

Nik Nazmi, who is also Kelantan State Development Action Council (MTPNg) joint chairman, said this represents an increase of RM0.24 billion compared to the original allocation for 2023.

He said a total of 92 new projects have been approved this year, bringing the total number of projects to 425.

“The Works Ministry (KKR) has received the largest allocation this year, which amounts to RM0.8 billion and will be used for 32 projects.

“Some major projects under KKR are six packages of the Kota Bharu-Kuala Krai Highway and nine packages of the Lingkaran Tengah Utama (LTU) Expressway from Kuala Krai to Gua Musang.

“Fourteen out of the 15 packages are currently in progress, while one package is at the procurement stage, with the total construction cost of RM4.79 billion,” he said at the ICU JPM Kelantan Development Office media night here last night.

His speech text was read by Kota Lama assemblyman Dr Hafidzah Mustakim.

Nik Nazmi further said that a comprehensive transportation network is actively being constructed, including highways, the East Cost Rail Link project and the Sultan Ismail Petra Airport.

Meanwhile, he said the federal government has also approved new phases for the Integrated River Basin Development Project (PLSB), with Phase 2 of Sungai Kelantan involving a cost of RM1.06 billion and Phase 3 of Sungai Golok (RM0.5 billion).

“For the record, 13 flood-mitigation projects at various implementation stages have been approved in this state, with a total cost of RM3.83 billion.

“I hope all quarters, especially the implementing agencies involved, can ensure the smooth implementation of these projects and avoid any problems that could lead to delays,” he said.–Bernama