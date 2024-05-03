Nik Nazmi: Boundary marking at Sabah-Indonesia border ongoing

LABUAN: Work on boundary marking and survey on the border between Sabah and North Kalimantan, Indonesia is being actively carried out jointly by the Malaysian and Indonesian surveying teams.

Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (pix) said the progress of the implementation of boundary marking and survey is going smoothly and is scheduled to be completed in June this year.

He said the marking and survey of the boundary involved several areas, namely on Sebatik Island, namely East Pillar, boundary mark PB002 near Kampung Sungai Haji Kuning, New West Pillar and boundary mark AA2 in Sungai Sikapal, Tawau.

“This survey was held to get a clearer picture and understanding regarding the issue of Malaysia-Indonesia’s international demarcation and further ensure that the border line can be finalised by June 2024 at the latest,“ he told reporters at a press conference after a visit to the Kina Benuwa Forest Reserve near here today.

Nik Nazmi conducted an aerial survey of the Malaysia (Sabah) - Indonesia (North Kalimantan) international land border area on Sebatik Island on Monday (March 4).

He said the marking and survey of the Sabah-Indonesia border was in line with the commitment of the Prime Minister and the President of the Republic of Indonesia as announced in a joint statement by the two leaders on June 8, 2023. -Bernama