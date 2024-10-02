Nine accidents recorded during two days of Ops Selamat 21 in Besut

JERTIH: A total of nine accidents have been recorded during the two days of the Ops Selamat 21 road safety operation in conjunction with this year’s Chinese New Year in the Besut district.

Besut District Police Chief, Supt Abdul Rozak Muhammad, stated that out of the total, only one fatal accident has been reported.

He said the operation, which began last Thursday and is set to end on Tuesday (Feb 13), is being carried out to ensure smooth traffic flow and the safety of road users to arrive safely at their destinations.

“In addition, it aims to strengthen the culture of compliance with road laws and regulations, as well as monitoring at hotspot and blackspot locations.

“The daily task force during this Ops Selamat period consists of four officers and 19 personnel from the Besut Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division,“ he said in a statement today. - Bernama