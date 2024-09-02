Nine vehicles destroyed in Jinjang workshop fire

KUALA LUMPUR: Nine vehicles were destroyed in a fire at a workshop in Taman Beringin, Jinjang, early this morning.

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Mohamad Hasbullah Naimi Mahmood said that his department received an emergency call at 5.20 am, and a total of 25 firefighters, along with three machines and a tanker, were deployed to the location.

He said that the fire destroyed an area measuring 1,800 square feet, including four cars, a lorry and four motorcycles.

“The fire was brought under control in 29 minutes and no victims were involved; the cause of the incident is still under investigation,” he said in a statement today. - Bernama