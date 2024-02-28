Non-stop job offers for actress Fasha Sandha

BANGI: At 40 years old, actress Fasha Sandha considers the steady stream of job offers she receives as a blessing for her and her family.

Known for her disciplined work ethic, the Cicak-Man movie star believes this attitude is the key to her ongoing success in the entertainment industry.

“Alhamdulillah, this is all thanks to my children and husband. I never expected to still be here today, to be be receiving so many acting offers. I think it’s because of my discipline that I’ve reached this level. I will also instil the same values in Elisya Sandha (daughter),“ she said after launching the opening of the new AL FARO Exclusive branch here recently.

Despite her busy career, the wife of actor Aidil Aziz still prioritises her responsibilities as a wife and mother to her three precious children.

“As a couple, mutual respect is of utmost importance. As a wife, no matter how great or successful I am, my husband remains above. I make sure food and clothing for him are taken care of. No matter how busy we are, never forget what a wife should do. I’m not saying I’m perfect or a pious woman, but I try to be a good wife and mother,“ she said.

On her collaboration with AL FARO, Nur Fasha Sandha Hassan, expressed gratitude for being entrusted as the brand ambassador for two years.

“Alhamdulillah, I’m excited to be a part of this family. Every AL FARO outfit is beautiful and exclusive, yet reasonably priced,“ said Fasha, who will soon appear in a 50-episode drama series titled Malang Si Puteri starting from March 11.

Meanwhile, AL FARO founder and CEO Farooq Ahmed Khan decided to collaborate with Fasha due to her high commitment and discipline, which could significantly impact their business.

“Her presence can help us achieve sales beyond our target expectations,“ he said, adding they targeted sales of up to RM5 million for this year’s Ramadan and Raya collections.

In conjunction with the upcoming festive season, the clothing brand offers 150 designs of abayas and 95 designs of baju kurung and modern attire ranging from RM19 to RM199, as well as 33 designs of handbags priced at RM139.

“This time, we focus on using brocade and nida fabrics, all sewn in our own factory in Dubai. Our commitment is to provide high-quality products at reasonable prices and deliver the best shopping experience,“ he said.

For the uniniated, AL FARO was the winner of the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2023 in the Fast Enterprise Award category after receiving the Top 500 Consumer Certification Trusty Brand Award organised by the National Consumer Action Council last year. -Bernama