Number of flood victims in four states decreases to 10,900 as of 4pm: NADMA

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in four states continued to decrease as of 4pm today, with 10,895 people placed in 41 relief centres compared to 14,388 evacuees in 55 centres at noon.

Based on the latest report on flood incidents across the country issued by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), the number of evacuees in Kelantan decreased to 10,354 people at 29 relief centres compared to 13,529 people at 38 centres at noon.

According to the report, 29 centres were opened in four districts in Kelantan, including 13 in Pasir Mas which housed 6,733 victims from 2,008 families, 10 in Tumpat (3,099 victims from 1,085 families), three in Jeli (455 victims from 115 families) and three in Kuala Krai (67 victims from 16 families).

In Terengganu, the number of evacuees decreased to 354 people (97 families) who took shelter at five relief centres compared to 659 people (181 families) at nine centres in the Dungun and Kuala Terengganu districts at noon.

The number of flood victims in Johor this afternoon decreased slightly to 54 victims (14 families) who were placed at two relief centres in Segamat.

In Pahang, flood victims at five relief centres in the districts of Bera, Maran and Temerloh also declined, recording 133 people (37 families) compared to 145 people (40 families) at noon.

Meanwhile, the report also informed that the number of victims displaced by a landslide in Cameron Highlands remained at 87 people (17 families), all of whom were still sheltering at a centre opened in the district.

In the status review of the Irrigation and Drainage Department’s Telemetry Station, three rivers in Kelantan, namely Sungai Golok in Pasir Mas, Sungai Golok in Tanah Merah and Sungai Kelantan in Jeli were found to be at a dangerous level as at noon today.

The water level of Sungai Perak in Hulu Perak and Sungai Arau in Arau, Perlis were also at a dangerous level.

The report also mentioned that there were 44 roads closed due to flooding, damaged/collapsed bridges and landslides.

Among the roads affected are Jalan Jabi-Bukit Tempurung, Segamat in Johor; Jalan Pasir Mas-Pohon Tanjong (Kelantan); Jalan Marang-Wakaf Tapai (Terengganu) and Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Bentong (Jalan Lama Bentong) in Pahang; and Jalan Bukit Kayu Hitam-Bukit Tangga Sintok in Kedah. - Bernama