OCBC Cycle KL: Members of the public heading into city on Sunday urged to use public transport

KUALA LUMPUR: Members of the public, especially road users, heading into the city centre on Sunday are advised to plan their journey since 17 important roads in and around the city will be closed in stages for the OCBC Cycle Kuala Lumpur (KL) 2024.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid said members of the public are advised to use public transport like Light Rail Transit (LRT), Transit Aliran Massa (MRT) and e-hailing Grab services.

He said the 17 roads would be closed and opened in stages from 6am to about 9.30 am, involving Jalan Raja Dataran Merdeka, Jalan Kinabalu, Jalan Kuching, Jalan Raja Laut, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Jalan Tun Perak and Jalan Lebuh Ampang

Also involved are Jalan Munshi Abdullah, Jalan Dang Wangi, Jalan Ampang, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Jalan Perak, Jalan P. Ramlee, Lebuhraya Sultan Iskandar, Jalan Parlimen, Jalan Persiaran Sultan Salahuddin and Jalan Sultan Salahuddin.

“A total of 110 police officers from the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department plus 30 traffic wardens from Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur will be deployed to manage traffic control and flow.

“The ride starts at Dataran Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur and ends at the same location involving two rounds covering a distance of 42km,” he said in the statement today.

He also advised road users and members of the public to follow the traffic signs and traffic police on duty throughout that period. -Bernama