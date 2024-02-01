Official at Malaysia’s Embassy in Bangkok dies

BANGKOK: The Minister-Counsellor of Economic Affairs at Malaysia’s Embassy in Bangkok Fadzilah Abu Hasan passed away in Bangkok on January 1.

Fadzilah, 46, was believed to have died in her sleep at her condominium in Bangkok at 6 am local time on Monday.

She was posted to the Embassy of Malaysia in Bangkok in Dec 2022.

The embassy is currently making arrangements for her repatriation flight to Malaysia, scheduled for Wednesday. A funeral prayer (Solat Jenazah) is set to take place at Masjid Jawa in Bangkok at 8 am local time on the same day.

Her remains are expected to arrive in Malaysia at 5:30 pm and will be laid to rest at Taman Raudhatul Jannah Khariah Masjid Jamiurrahmah, Kampung Limau Manis, Sungai Merab, Kajang after the Maghrib prayer. Fadzilah is survived by her two daughters, aged 18 and 15.

Meanwhile, Malaysian ambassador to Thailand Datuk Jojie Samuel said the late Fadzilah was a source of inspiration as she brought joy to the workplace with her infectious laughter and genuine kindness.

“Losing a dear colleague, Fadzilah, is a profound loss for all of us at the embassy, impacting both our professional and personal spheres. Her vibrant spirit and unwavering dedication touched us all.

“Fadzilah left an indelible mark on our hearts and the legacy of her hard work and dedication will endure with us all. As we mourn this profound loss, we will honour her memory by continuing to embody the values she cherished.

“Sending heartfelt condolences and prayers to Fadzilah’s two daughters and family during this difficult time. May they find strength and solace in the cherished memories and the love that surrounds them,” he told Bernama. -Bernama