Old mortar bomb at APM personnel’s backyard found by gardener

JASIN: A rusty 60-millimetre mortar bomb was found behind a house in Kampung Tersusun near Serkam Darat here today.

Jasin district police chief DSP Ahmad Jamil Radzi said the explosive device, a type of Unexploded Ordnance (UXO), was discovered by a gardener while clearing the area behind the house around 9 am today.

“The gardener found the UXO while tidying up the house of a member of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) in Jasin, and the discovery was reported by his wife before APM personnel, who was on duty, returned home to check.

“The APM member then made a police report at the Merlimau Police Station at around 10.30 am before a team of Bomb Disposal Unit personnel from the Melaka Contingent Police Headquarters (IPK) went to the location of the discovery at 11:45 am,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said the personnel concerned conducted an examination and assessment of the UXO before bringing it to the Melaka IPK Armament Office for disposal. - Bernama