KUALA LUMPUR: A 19-year-old driver, who was allegedly on drugs lost control of his vehicle and collided with three foreign workers, killing one and injuring the other two.

According to Harian Metro, The Chief of Federal Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT), Assistant Commissioner Sarifudin Mohd Salleh stated that the accident occurred at around 7am at Jalan Kepong in Kuala Lumpur.

“Initial investigations found that the incident occurred when a 19-year-old male driver was driving a Proton Saga car on the way from Kepong roundabout to Kepong.”

“The car is believed to have lost control and collided with three foreign workers who were carrying out road maintenance work,” he said.

As a result of the collision, one 23-year-old worker was confirmed dead at the scene while the other two injured victims, aged 31 and 38, were taken to Selayang Hospital for treatment.

The driver was left unharmed and the results of the urine screening test conducted showed that he tested positive for drugs.

“The accident case is also being investigated under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving under the influence of drugs and causing death.

“Members of the public with any information regarding the incident can contact the Jalan Tun H S Lee Traffic Police Station at 03-20719999 or the Kuala Lumpur JSPT Hotline at 03-20260267/69, or any nearby police station,“ he said.

