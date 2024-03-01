Online licence renewal facilitates users, boosts digital usage adaptation

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s initiative to allow the renewal of the Malaysian driving licence (LMM) and motor vehicle road tax through the MyJPJ application from Feb 1, aims to provide convenience to users and promote their digital adaptation.

Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations (Fomca) chief executive officer Dr T. Saravanan said the move will enable users to renew their driving licences quickly and efficiently.

“But vulnerable groups may need special assistance. For older people, renewing their licence online can be a challenge. Perhaps the Road Transport Department (JPJ) could provide special training or video tutorials for them on how to renew their licences through MyJPJ,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced yesterday that the licence renewal via the application will rolled out in phases, with the initial phase covering only private Malaysian vehicles.

Those who choose e-LMM during renewal either through JPJ counters, mySIKAP portal, MyJPJ application or JPJ business partners such as Pos Malaysia offices and MyEG Services Berhad will enjoy a rebate of RM5 from Feb 1 to Dec 31.

Saravanan hoped that the application would use the latest technology to ensure a smooth licence renewal process.

“JPJ or even the government must invest in good servers to ensure that the system does not hang and there are no compatibility issues during licence renewal. If possible, make sure all systems are up to date and meet international standards,“ he said.

Muhamad Hidayat Abd Majid, a 34-year-old private sector employee, said that this initiative is more effective as it can save users money, time and energy.

“Given the uncertain spread of Covid-19, this switch undoubtedly has great significance for the people, not only in terms of cost savings, but also for the overall well-being of the community,“ he said.

Sharing similar views, Anis Ilyana Abdullah, a 22-year-old engineering student at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), agrees and believes that Loke’s announcement can help people become more accustomed to the use of technology and digital technology in everyday life.

She said that with the various facilities and incentives offered by the government online, such as the renewal of driving licence via MyJPJ and the recent RM100 assistance via e-wallet, this approach indirectly opens up the space for people to explore the use of modern applications.

“Even my mother has just learnt to use Touch ‘n Go e-wallet when Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim provided an endorsement from RM100 for the e-wallet application. Before that, my mother was quite sceptical about the application because she was afraid of fraud and so on,“ she said. -Bernama